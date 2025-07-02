John Kear, right, has explained why he has returned to Batley Bulldogs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Not many 70-year-olds would eagerly swap a leisurely stroll around a golf course to return to employment.

But, then again, John Kear is not your par 70-year-old.

The rugby league legend has returned to coaching - and to Batley Bulldogs - following a two-year break after his exit from Widnes Vikings in July 2023.

He had been keeping busy. He was still a familiar face on our TV screens giving expert punditry for the BBC, particularly during the broadcaster’s coverage of the Challenge Cup, while he enjoyed watching horse racing and playing golf.

John Kear has still been a familiar face on our TV screens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

However, the lure of one of his former clubs has brought him back to the forefront of the sport he loves the most.

Kear enjoyed a flourishing spell as head coach of Batley between 2011 and 2016 where he led the club to three Championship play-off campaigns as well as a Grand Final appearance.

And his influence was immediately showcased last Sunday as the Bulldogs charged back from a 14-0 deficit at home to Sheffield Eagles to record a sensational 24-14 victory in his first game back at the helm.

Asked what the Mount Pleasant club meant to him, and why he returned, he told the Reporter Series:

“I love the club. There are very few clubs that I would have gone back to because I was enjoying my feet up, watching the racing and playing golf.

“But this is a club I love. Wakefield is another club that I love. There would be very few clubs where I’d want to go back and help.

“But when I got the call from Kevin (Nicholas, chairman), it really was a no-brainer because I do feel an emotional attachment to this club. I think you could see that (against Sheffield).”

Kear has stepped into the void left by Mark Moxon who stepped down as head coach last month following a seven-game winless streak which left the club in the bottom four.

Moxon was brought to Batley by Kear as part of his backroom staff during his first spell and stayed with the club for 14 years before his selfless resignation last month.

“He’s been a tremendous servant,” Kear said of the popular Moko. “I spoke with Mark before I accepted the position and he thought it was a good idea that I might be able to help them.

“I didn’t want Mark’s legacy to be a poor one because he’s had 14 years here and for 13 and a half it has been sensational.

“I want to do Mark justice as well and that’s the driving force.”

Sunday’s victory has brought the Bulldogs level on points with the Eagles, but they are still six points away from safety.

Asked if he believed he could get Batley out of trouble and out of the bottom four by the end of season, Kear responded:

“We will certainly try. We will be working very hard and trying very hard. The win against Sheffield has given us a great platform to build on.”

Batley Bulldogs are without a game this coming weekend but they will return to action on Sunday, July 13 when they travel to fifth-placed Barrow Raiders.