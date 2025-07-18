Batley head coach John Kear is wanting some "consistency" from his players. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs welcome Halifax Panthers to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday (July 20) for a crucial West Yorkshire derby with head coach John Kear looking for some “consistency” from his players.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs failed to continue from where they left off in Kear’s first game back in charge - a stunning 24-14 triumph over Sheffield Eagles - as they were thrashed 40-16 at Barrow Raiders last weekend.

“It was a very tough day,” Kear admitted. “We started very brightly but then we fell into a bit of a hole. And we found it very difficult to get out of that hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some decent periods in the game but there were also some very poor periods. The consistency we demonstrated over 80 minutes just isn’t there in either of the two games since I’ve been back.”

There were some positives from the contest, including former Batley star Aidan McGowan, who has returned to the club on a two-week loan from Huddersfield Giants, getting on the trysheet.

“Aidan played well,” Kear said. “There were some really good performances but there were too many three, four and five out of ten.

“There were some eight of ten but we had too many at the lower end as well. That is something we have got to attempt to address.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Batley still six points from safety. Fax, meanwhile, ended a seven-game winless run by stunning high-flying Toulouse at Odsal last Saturday.

Asked what the key messages will be to his players ahead of this weekend’s derby, Kear said:

“The key messages will be to look at what we did well and ensure we do that for longer periods and to make sure we don’t fall into a hole when we are faced with a little bit of adversity.

“It was a really good win for Halifax against Toulouse. They will be feeling very good about themselves. We are under the cosh a little but that is the nature of rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can only take it one game at a time. We are really behind the black ball with regard to the league position. We’ve got eight points so far in the league and we’ll need to double that within the last nine games if we are to have any chance of escaping the bottom four.

“ We accept that we are behind the black ball but that is the reality of the situation that we are in.

“We have just got to work hard to try and rectify it.”