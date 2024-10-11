Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is going to be a busy off-season for Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon but he hopes his ‘hardworking’ players find the time to relax ahead of the next campaign.

Moxon, who combines his role at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with being a firefighter at Leeds Bradford Airport, will be spending two weeks with the Wales international squad on the coaching team, while he also continues to improve his Batley squad for 2025.

Asked if he will have time to relax now that the 2024 Championship season has come to an end, Moxon replied:

“I need to try, there’s no doubt about that. I’m away with Wales next week for two weeks then I go away with the family for a week, then I come back and it’s a few weeks before we start pre-season.

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

“In all that time you’re meeting players, chatting to agents, meeting agents, sorting venues out for training, sorting out the training kit - there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye, it’s not just a case of downing tools and having six weeks off, certainly for myself anyway.

“Hopefully the players can do that (relax). They have done the hard work all year, so hopefully they can relax and have a bit of time off.

“We know there are some players that need to have a pre-pre-season as some lads don’t benefit from having too much time off. There are a couple of lads we need to work on to get them where we want them to get to in terms of fitness standards.

“There is plenty of work to be done so it’s not just a case of sitting back and relaxing, unfortunately, but we all need to find a bit of time to do that as well just to recharge the batteries a little bit.”

Moxon told the Reporter Series last week about the “pressure” he felt during his first season in charge of the club.

Asked if he could enjoy it a bit more in 2025, he said:

“That pressure is still going to be there and we are still going to be under the same budgetary restraints, so it all depends how the results go. If we get off to a nice start and get a few points in the bag then maybe we can relax and look to build on that.

“But if like this year and we have a slow start then we’re fighting hard at the start to move up the table, which we eventually did. We got ourselves into a position to fight for the play-offs and just tailed away at the end.

“We can relax in pre-season and work hard and focus on what we need to do.

“There are going to be some new players so we can integrate them into our systems and processes and then it's all about producing the goods in the friendlies first of all.”