Batley's Joe Arundel could miss the Challenge Cup tie with Leigh Leopards. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has insisted his side will give it their “best shot” against Super League outfit Leigh Leopards in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup.

The Bulldogs make the trip over the Pennines on Sunday, March 16 (kick off 3pm) with another player added to their already lengthy injury list.

Joe Arundel is set to miss the cup tie due to a calf issue he was nursing during last week’s stunning Championship victory over Widnes Vikings, while Dane Manning is expected to be suspended.

Luke Blake (HIA) and Adam Gledhill, however, should be able to return to the squad, which is likely to see players who haven’t already featured in the league.

Batley's Harvey Smith. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Moxon said: “First of all we have got a challenge to get a team out there. My plan is to play all the lads in the squad that are available so some of the lads who maybe haven’t featured so far this year once the Championship has started will get a chance to play which is a reward for their performances in pre-season and the way they have accepted not being selected in the first part of the league season.

“They are going to be playing in the biggest venue, in front of the biggest crowd and it will be our biggest event so far this year.

“We will give it our best shot with what we have got.”

Asked if he felt - due to the injury situation which sees the likes of Lucas Walshaw, Luke Cooper and Brandon Moore still on the sidelines, and Leigh’s unbeaten start in 2025 - that all the pressure was on the Super League side at Leigh Sports Village, Moxon replied:

“Absolutely. It is one of those games where they are expected to win and win comfortably. There is no pressure on us.

“The Challenge Cup isn’t a competition we’re focussed on. We have done well to get to this round and hopefully it will be beneficial to the club in terms of the finances. We are going to have bigger fish to fry this year.

“Hopefully we will go there and give a good account of ourselves and a good account of the Championship and a good account of the club as well. That is our aim this week.”