Mark Moxon admitted his Batley Bulldogs’ side is struggling with “toughness and resilience” after being thrashed at home to high-flying Bradford Bulls.

Despite the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium showered in stupendous, glaring sunshine, it was easy to see which of the two sides was bang in form and the other not.

Bradford’s comprehensive 42-12 victory was a fifth win on the spin in the Championship which has lifted them to joint-top of the table on 14 points along with Toulouse and Halifax Panthers.

The Bulldogs, run ragged by their West Yorkshire neighbours, are now just one win from their last seven league games.

And the damage was done in the opening quarter with four quick-fire tries from Kieran Gill, Matty Gee, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Ronan Michael.

“The game was over as a contest way too early today,” a disappointed Moxon said. “The biggest disappointment is that we weren’t competitive for long enough.

“There are good sides in the Championship, with superstars in the team and who spend a lot of money, and if you get beat in the end then fair do’s. But the most upsetting thing is that it was over way too early.”

Asked if the 24-0 scoreline inside the first 20 minutes had killed his side’s chances of gaining anything from the game, the head coach replied:

“It doesn’t kill you off but it certainly doesn’t help, especially against a team like that. We have built any success here by getting in the grind and staying in there for as long as you can and making it tough for the opposition and things happen on the back of that.

“I can’t remember the last time we were in a grind. Even last week, 14-0 down against Barrow in the first 15 minutes. We’re just not getting in grinds in games.

“That comes down to toughness and resilience and that is something we are struggling with at the moment.”

This lack of resilience was evident at the end of the first half when Batley eventually got on the scoreboard through Jack Render - Bradford went straight to the other end to restore the 24-point advantage.

The same happened when Alfie Dean went over at the start of the second half.

“When you get the upper hand you have got to ram it home,” said Moxon. “You have got to complete your next set and get a good D set.

“You have got to build into games, that’s how games work. We’re just not doing that at the minute and we are making it hard for ourselves.”

Asked if he could see why Bradford have now made it five consecutive league victories to climb to joint-top of the table, Moxon answered:

“Without a doubt. You only need to look at their team sheet to know they are going to be competitive and at the top end of the Championship.

“It’s been a tough day at the office but they are a very good side and I’m sure they will be up there right at the end.”