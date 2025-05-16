It will be a while before we see Dewsbury Rams take to the League 1 field again - Sunday, June 1 to be precise at Workington Town. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams may be heading into a second weekend without a competitive fixture, but some members of the squad are getting an additional workout.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is because of the Rams’ dual registration partnership with Championship high-fliers Bradford Bulls who have been utilising some of Paul March’s men in reserve games.

Harvey Roberts and Luke Burns have been getting some “valuable game time” ahead of Dewsbury’s next fixture - still in over two weeks’ time at Workington Town on Sunday, June 1 - thanks to the agreement, which, of course, works in the other direction as well with Bulls academy product Jamie Gill expected to spend the rest of 2025 at FLAIR Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams also held a closed training session with Brian Noble’s troops, who are joint-top of the Championship along with Toulouse and Halifax Panthers, on Wednesday evening.

“The dual registration is working,” revealed March. “We have brought Jamie Gill in, he has been with us for the last three weeks and I believe he will be with us until the end of the season.

“We have had a number of ours playing for their reserves. Two played on Saturday in Harvey Roberts and Luke Burns. They got more valuable game time under their belts, especially with this time off.

“There’s another Bradford reserve game a week on Thursday, so we are hoping to get more lads in there and give them the head start they need ready for Workington in a couple of weeks or so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March also revealed how he treated the players to a week off, following on from their 24-24 draw at Whitehaven which led into the four-week period of no game time.

He said: “We had the full week off to let the lads spend a bit of time with their families before coming back in on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long pre-season and I believe having that time away will re-energise them and they will all be ready to work hard.

“If we want to finish where we want to finish, then the season is going to be a long one so having that week off now will be 100 per cent beneficial.”