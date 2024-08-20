Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.
‘The dressing room was the most gutted it had been all season’ - 10 photos of Dewsbury Rams’ 18th straight league defeat of 2024

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Take a look through these photos as Dewsbury Rams suffered an 18th straight league defeat at home to fellow strugglers Barrow Raiders at the weekend.

The rock bottom Rams came agonisingly close to gaining only their second win of the season having led the Raiders 24-22 going into the final four minutes thanks to superb doubles from Perry Whiteley and Bailey O’Connor.

But Barrow, who had only won once on their travels in the Championship before the Round 20 clash, secured a dramatic victory with a penalty, a drop goal and a converted try.

Captain Matt Garside told the Reporter Series:

“We were really disappointed with the result. We handed it back to them. The dressing room was the most gutted it had been all season purely because we knew we were miles the better team for a large percentage of the game.

“The boys were absolutely devastated that we didn’t get the points.”

Dewsbury will be relegated from the Championship if they fail to beat Whitehaven at FLAIR Stadium this Sunday.

Take a look at these photos by Thomas Fynn from the Rams’ 31-24 defeat at home to Barrow.

Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.

1. Dewsbury v Barrow

Photo: Thomas Fynn

Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.

2. Dewsbury v Barrow

Photo: Thomas Fynn

Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.

3. Dewsbury v Barrow

Photo: Thomas Fynn

Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders.

4. Dewsbury v Barrow

Photo: Thomas Fynn

