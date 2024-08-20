The rock bottom Rams came agonisingly close to gaining only their second win of the season having led the Raiders 24-22 going into the final four minutes thanks to superb doubles from Perry Whiteley and Bailey O’Connor.

But Barrow, who had only won once on their travels in the Championship before the Round 20 clash, secured a dramatic victory with a penalty, a drop goal and a converted try.

Captain Matt Garside told the Reporter Series:

“We were really disappointed with the result. We handed it back to them. The dressing room was the most gutted it had been all season purely because we knew we were miles the better team for a large percentage of the game.

“The boys were absolutely devastated that we didn’t get the points.”

Dewsbury will be relegated from the Championship if they fail to beat Whitehaven at FLAIR Stadium this Sunday.

Take a look at these photos by Thomas Fynn from the Rams’ 31-24 defeat at home to Barrow.

1 . Dewsbury v Barrow Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

2 . Dewsbury v Barrow Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

3 . Dewsbury v Barrow Action from Dewsbury Rams against Barrow Raiders. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales