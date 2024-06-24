Take a look at these photos from Batley Bulldogs’ Championship defeat at home to high-flying Toulouse.

The French outfit won 36-0 on Saturday at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium thanks to doubles from Maxime Stefani and Dominique Peyroux, as well as tries from Mathieu Jussaume and Ryan Rivett.

And there were no complaints from Batley’s head coach, Mark Moxon.

He said: “They were the better side on the day. They were a good side with ball in hand but they were excellent in defence and nipped in the bud any threats we had. They defended really well.

“In the first half we made some individual defensive mistakes. In the second half, I thought if we potentially could nick a try early on then we could have got into the game but they defended really well and didn’t give us anything.

“Credit to Toulouse. That is the best team we have played at home this year, on the day. I am not saying they are the best team but on the day they are the best team which has performed the best up at the Mount.

“They were excellent and they are going to be challenging in the top end at the end of the season.”

Take a look at these photos, by Paul Butterfield, of Batley Bulldogs’ game with Toulouse.

