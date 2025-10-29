Tenneson Neagle is backed to be a big hit for Dewsbury Rams

Tenneson Neagle is staying with Dewsbury Rams for the 2026 season.

Former Shaw Cross Sharks forward ​Tenneson Neagle is staying with Dewsbury Rams after impressing when joining them part way through the 2025 season on a short term deal.

​After being a standout performer for the Sharks in the National Conference Rams head coach Paul March gave him his chance with his first professional contract and is backing him to be a big player for the Dewsbury club.

He said: “It’s great to have Tenneson on board for next year.

"In his five games last season he showed that he can cut it at the professional level and I’m sure he’ll keep improving.

"He adds something different to our middle unit with his strong carries and ability to play big minutes. I believe 2026 will see the very best of him.”

The Rams are also delighted that another of their players to show what they could do in 2025, Jack Briggs, has re-signed with the club for the 2026 season.

The 21-year-old prop has just come through his first first full season with the club in their League One campaign after initially joining on trial ahead of the 2024 season.

After making his debut against Toulouse Olympique in the south of France, Briggs made eight appearances in total in 2024 and went on to play 15 times in his second year.

Head Coach Paul March said: “Jack had some great performances for us last year and continues to show real improvement in his game.

"He’s a hard worker who gives everything for the team and it’s fantastic to have him staying with us for another season.”

Dewsbury will be in a newly expanded Championship division next year, following the increase in Super League clubs, but are still waiting to find out what the new format will be.

A decision on who will play who and how many matches there will be has been delayed beyond the original October 16 date put forward for answers after clubs failed to reach an agreement on a structure.