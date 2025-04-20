Ten-try show sees Dewsbury Rams back on track against basement side

Dewsbury Rams players celebrate their victory over Newcastle Thunder

Dewsbury Rams were back to winning ways in emphatic style when they hammered bottom of the table Newcastle Thunder 56-6 at FLAIR Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul March’s men ran in 10 tries in a dominant display against game but struggling opponents who have now lost all five of their League One matches this season.

In contrast, the Rams have won four their six games and moved up to third place with their latest success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory was never in doubt as Dewsbury got at their opponents from the start and were already 40-0 up by half-time.

Jacob Hookem kicked eight goals in Dewsbury Rams' win against Newcastle Thunder. Picture: Kevin Creighton

They were ahead from the fourth minute when a fine move across the line led to Keenen Tomlinson going over for a try. Jacob Hookem could not add the goal, but went on to kick eight from 10 conversion attempts.

A second try soon followed with a brilliant break being backed up well as George Senior and Dan Coates combined before Hookem raced over.

Thunder continued to be under pressure and when Jamie Gill charged down a kick he followed up to collect to set up good field position from where Senior scored from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan prop Gill went from creator to scorer seven minutes later, barging over from short range.

The Rams continued on a roll with Garside combining well with Tomlinson to score.

Garside then grabbed his second try as the Rams capitalised on a handling error by their opponents.

Dewsbury stretched their lead to 40 points before the break when they again established good field position and Dec Tomlinson took his chance to force his ay over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game already won the Rams took their foot off the gas after the break, but not before they added two more tries through Tom Delaney after the ball was worked right and Sam Day who went over after a jink from dummy-half.

The scoring slowed down from this point and seven minutes from time Newcastle came up with a consolation try as Harry Price twisted to get himself over the line.

Jake Dickinson goaled, but the Rams had the final word late on when Keenen Tomlinson came up with his second try, strolling over after the ball had been worked to the left.