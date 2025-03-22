Swinton Lions v Dewsbury Rams preview: Early League 1 battle of relegated duo
The Rams make the trip over the Pennines to Heywood Road after gaining their first league win of 2025 at the second attempt at newly-formed Goole Vikings.
Swinton are two wins from two thanks to impressive displays against Whitehaven, another team relegated from the second tier, and, more recently, Newcastle Thunder who they thrashed 48-6 away from home.
Both sides had a weekend off last week due to the Challenge Cup, and both will be looking for a Round 3 victory as they look to gain instant promotion back to the Championship.
The Rams only won twice in the league in 2024, while the Lions only tasted success on nine occasions.
Two of those victories came against Dewsbury. In April, in Round 5, Swinton won 50-22 in a high-scoring affair, before the Rams were beaten again, 28-16, at FLAIR Stadium in Round 24 in September.
Swinton, however, were then relegated to League 1 after losing to Hunslet in the promotion/relegation play-off.
In this weekend’s other fixtures in League 1, Rochdale Hornets, who are joint top of the summit along with the Lions, visit Whitehaven, while possibly one of the longest trips in rugby league within the UK is made when Newcastle travel to Cornwall.
Goole hosts North Wales Crusaders and Keighley Cougars’ home match with Midlands Hurricanes completes the Round 3 line-up.
It is Workington Town’s turn to miss out on a game due to the odd number of teams in the division.
