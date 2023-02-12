The Bulldogs were seemingly in the ascendancy when Kieran Buchanan’s converted try put them 16-6 ahead, but the Lions produced a stirring comeback to claim their first points of the season.

Craig Lingard had urged his troops to back up their first win in London since 1988 in the season curtain-raiser at the Broncos last Sunday with victory against newly-promoted Swinton.

And he would have been pleased with the Bulldogs’ response to an early setback which saw Michael Butt dive over for the game’s first try, which followed a Dan Abram penalty. However, Lucas Walshaw’s try got Batley back on level terms before Dane Manning capitalised on a high ball which wasn’t collected by the visitors.

The home side’s 10-6 half-time lead was extended at the start of the second period when Buchanan, one of the heroes at Plough Lane with a brace of tries, touched down in the corner for his third of the season.

However, tries in the final 20 minutes from Josh Eaves, Andy Badrock, Abram and Ollie Olds ensured Batley’s home campaign started with defeat.

