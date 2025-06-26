Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has said there is still “a long way to go” as they aim to secure a top four spot in League 1 by the end of the season.

The Rams scored 24 unanswered points in a terrific second half display to beat fellow promotion-hopefuls Whitehaven 28-14 at FLAIR Stadium last Sunday to leave them in fifth place, just one point outside the top four.

“It was a game of two halves,” March said. “In the first half there were too many errors coming out of yardage and we put pressure on ourselves rather than the opposition putting us under pressure.

“We took control of the game in the second half and that’s how we want to be playing the rest of our games now.

“The results did not go the way the table would suggest. Teams are still going to beat each other and there’s still a long way to go to make sure that we get into the top four.

“We just need to make sure that we are consistently good now.”

It was Dewsbury’s first win on home soil since April 18 and poignantly sets them up for a fascinating finish to the campaign with just seven league games remaining - five of which are against those teams who currently occupy the top six.

This coming weekend, however, is a week off for all of the third tier, before the Rams’ season resumes at March’s former club Keighley Cougars on Sunday, July 6.

“It is another full week off in another hit and miss scenario. We will train this week as normal leading into the Keighley game. They are looking for wins to get away from second bottom of the league.

“We need to be on our game. We have already put one over on them at home so that will stick in the back of their heads. They will be wanting revenge but as long as we play to our standards I am sure we will go there and win.

“I hate losing and I hate going back to my former clubs and losing so we will be prepping like we normally do. Hopefully it will be a decent day for us.”

This Saturday, June 28, the club will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Northern Ford Premiership Championship win at FLAIR Stadium.