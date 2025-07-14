Spirited Dewsbury Rams fight to the finish but lose out to league leaders

Liam Copland scored Dewsbury Rams' only try at North Wales Crusaders. Picture: Rob Hare

Dewsbury Rams put up some stiff resistance, but it was all in vain as they were unable to halt the run of League One leaders North Wales Crusaders.

Despite a tough start Paul March’s men stayed in the contest to the end before the home team was able to complete a 20-6 victory.

In sweltering conditions there were breaks built in to help the players keep hydrated and it was the Rams most in need of the first break.

They found themselves under early pressure and went behind when veteran back Pat Ah Van squeezed over in the corner.

North Wales were over again on 17 minutes as Jamie Dallimore sent Lloyd Roby racing through a gap to score. Dallimore’s conversion made it 10-0.

The Rams’ defence cracked again with Chris Barratt’s break being backed up by Olly Davies and with Dallimore tagging on the extras the visitors already had a mountain to climb.

They looked more refreshed after the first of the breaks and showed some commendable resilience to stay in the contest as the Crusaders threatened further.

Liam Cooper was held up over the line and dangerous kicks were well dealt with before Dewsbury were finally seen to good effect in attack.

An excellent passing move led to winger Liam Copland scooting over in the corner just before half-time and with Jacob Hookem adding a fine conversion the Rams were back in it at 16-6.

They continued the good work at the start of the second half, but were held at bay by the home defence in a spell that proved crucial come the end of the game.

North Wales enjoyed a better spell only to also find it difficult to break through despite forcing a goalline drop-out.

A penalty gave March’s men good field position again and they went close with Tom Delaney bundled into touch as he tried to squeeze over in the corner.

Further pressure came to nothing and it was the home side that came up with the only score of the second half when six minutes from time Jordy Gibson’s grubber kick led to Sam Wilde touching down over the line. Although Dallimore’s conversion attempt hit the post the Crusaders had clinched their hard fought victory.