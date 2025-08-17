Lucas Walshaw celebrates his second try.

Batley Bulldogs produced yet another spirited display in defeat as play-off chasing Oldham Roughyeds edged a thriller at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, the Bulldogs overcame 10-0 and 14-12 deficits to lead 12-10 and 18-14, but Ryan Brierley’s outstanding solo try late on helped the visitors onto a 22-18 victory.

Brierley’s recent move from Salford Red Devils is a sign of Oldham’s intent for taking part in an expanded 14-team Super League from 2026.

But Sean Long’s men were pushed all the way by the Bulldogs, whose place in the Championship’s bottom four was mathematically confirmed after a sixth straight defeat.

Batley celebrate Lucas Walshaw's first try.

John Kear had described his players as “gallant losers” during that run. This result and performance probably typified the statment the most.

The game took place on Batley's eleventh annual pink weekend in aid of breast cancer charities with plenty for the crowd to enjoy off the field with live music, an artisan market and activities.

On the field, the early stages were dominated by the Roughyeds, who took the lead when Jack Johnson finished off a flowing move from left to right.

Batley did well to stay in the contest and had chances to respond but Oldham’s defence kept them at bay. And it was on the back of some Batley pressure in which the visitors extended their lead as the electric Kieran Dixon escaped from deep in his own half. The ball again was worked from left to right with Jackson diving over for his second.

The Bulldogs did not let their heads drop and they got on the scoreboard right before the half-time hooter thanks to Lucas Walshaw’s barge over.

That try gave a spring in Batley’s step at the start of the second period and their constant pressure was rewarded when Nyle Flynn was sent over to give them the lead for the first time.

Oldham’s response was immediate, however, as Dixon’s try re-established the visitors’ lead. And they should have gone back-to-back but Dixon could not execute the perfect pass to Adam Milner. Had the former Huddersfield Giants man received the ball, it may have been game over.

Instead, it gave the Bulldogs another boost. Alistair Leak forced a knock-on and it was celebrated like Leak had gone over for the winning try.

That euphoric moment fell to Walshaw who spun over for his second of the afternoon.

But it didn’t turn out to be the decisive effort as former Salford captain Brierley showed his class to put Oldham back in front before Josh Drinkwater’s penalty confirmed the victory.

The Bulldogs will now look to end their six-game winless run at bottom of the table Hunslet next Sunday.

Batley: McGowan, J Burton, Arundel, Greensmith, Render, White, Butterworth, Gledhill, Moore, Walshaw, Blake, Manning, Brown

Interchanges: Flynn, Leak, Billington, Cooper

Tries: Walshaw (2), Flynn

Conversions: Butterworth (3)

Oldham: Laulu-Togaga'e, Johnson, O'Keefe, Davies, Dixon, Brierley, Drinkwater, Ormondroyd, Wildie, Farnworth, Taylor, Ashurst, Milner

Interchanges: Smith, Chapeltown, Battery, Moran

Tries: Johnson (2), Dixon Brierley

Conversions: Dixon, Drinkwater

Penalties: Drinkwater