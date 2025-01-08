Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Kirklees has been hit by a snow and ice blast this week - but the severe wintry conditions haven’t prevented Batley Bulldogs from continuing their pre-season preparations.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday and Monday saw the worst of the weather, with many schools across the district not opening their doors to pupils.

But Mark Moxon’s class of 2025 braved the chilly conditions to attend training on Monday evening.

Batley’s head coach told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs' pre-season preparations are in full swing, despite this week's snow. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“It is causing chaos. It’s not ideal at all. We didn’t have a training venue on Monday night so we went on the 1G pitch where there was 20cm of snow on it.

“All we could do was straight line running. It was a bit of old-school training and character building. But we got out there and did something after a decent gym session.

“The players didn’t have an option if I’m honest! We said we were doing it and we went out and did it!

“I guess it was my call and maybe there was a bit of joviality about going out there but it didn’t hurt us.

Action from Batley v Desbury on Boxing Day. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“The lads just got on with it and got it done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bulldogs host Midlands Hurricanes on Saturday, January 18, in their second, and final, pre-season friendly, after beating local rivals Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day.

“I thought it was excellent,” Moxon reflected. “The biggest positive was the new lads that did really well. It shows that we have got a bit of youth coming through and an injection of new players which will add to the already competent players that I trust.

“We have got a few coming back from injury and a few more available for the Midlands game, so I’ll play the ones that didn’t play Boxing Day.

“I am not sure how many I am going to go with just yet but I am not going to play everybody. That’s the plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Robbie Butterworth (broken hand) and Jack Render (detached retina) would be available for the clash, Moxon said:

“Robbie will be fine. We just need a sign off from the specialist for Jack. With it being an eye, it’s a little bit more sensitive. We need to make sure that is right.

“If we can get it in time he will play, if not we might just have to wait a little bit longer.”