Snow and ice ‘causing chaos’ for Batley Bulldogs - but pre-season preparations continue with Midlands Hurricanes next up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunday and Monday saw the worst of the weather, with many schools across the district not opening their doors to pupils.
But Mark Moxon’s class of 2025 braved the chilly conditions to attend training on Monday evening.
Batley’s head coach told the Reporter Series:
“It is causing chaos. It’s not ideal at all. We didn’t have a training venue on Monday night so we went on the 1G pitch where there was 20cm of snow on it.
“All we could do was straight line running. It was a bit of old-school training and character building. But we got out there and did something after a decent gym session.
“The players didn’t have an option if I’m honest! We said we were doing it and we went out and did it!
“I guess it was my call and maybe there was a bit of joviality about going out there but it didn’t hurt us.
“The lads just got on with it and got it done.”
The Bulldogs host Midlands Hurricanes on Saturday, January 18, in their second, and final, pre-season friendly, after beating local rivals Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day.
“I thought it was excellent,” Moxon reflected. “The biggest positive was the new lads that did really well. It shows that we have got a bit of youth coming through and an injection of new players which will add to the already competent players that I trust.
“We have got a few coming back from injury and a few more available for the Midlands game, so I’ll play the ones that didn’t play Boxing Day.
“I am not sure how many I am going to go with just yet but I am not going to play everybody. That’s the plan.”
Asked if Robbie Butterworth (broken hand) and Jack Render (detached retina) would be available for the clash, Moxon said:
“Robbie will be fine. We just need a sign off from the specialist for Jack. With it being an eye, it’s a little bit more sensitive. We need to make sure that is right.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.