Sheffield Eagles v Dewsbury: Rams 'need to start believing in ourselves' in order to halt Championship losing streak
Bottom of the table Dewsbury travel to Sheffield tomorrow (Friday, May 24, kick off 7.30pm) looking for their first victory since Round 2 against Batley Bulldogs.
After winning their opening six league games of the campaign, the Eagles have lost their previous two outings against top of the table Wakefield and Bradford Bulls.
The Rams’ head coach Paul March said: “Sheffield are another top side. You don’t get an easy game in the Championship. We have played Toulouse and Featherstone, now it’s Sheffield and Wakefield.
“We just need to keep learning and building. We have got a young side. Performances will come. We just need to start believing in ourselves. I have seen enough since I’ve been here to say we’ve got a squad that can hopefully get off the bottom of this table.
“It’s all about building these players because a lot of them are young lads. It’s about building systems that I want to play and the players learning them.”
March’s side made an encouraging start against Featherstone last time out and led 12-0 after only ten minutes thanks to tries from Matt Garside and Owen Restall. But Rovers responded emphatically to win 46-12.
Asked if he was confident that one win for his side could spark a revival in form, March replied:
“Hopefully. We will learn from the Featherstone result and we will look forward to Sheffield. All that effort we are putting in, we are not getting any rewards at the minute.
