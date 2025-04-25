Batley Bulldogs' head coach Mark Moxon. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles may only be a quarter of their way through the 2025 Championship season, but tonight’s Yorkshire derby - where two old friends collide - could prove to be a crucial contest in terms of avoiding the dreaded Super 8s.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end of season showdown has been re-introduced for 2025, which sees the bottom four of the Championship take on the top four of League 1.

The top two at the end of the Super 8s will be guaranteed to feature in the second tier in 2026, while the third and fourth placed teams will meet in a one-off match to decide the final Championship spot. The others will be playing in League 1 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley are currently ninth in the table while Sheffield, who are led by Bulldogs legend Craig Lingard, are joint-bottom with only one win from their opening six games.

“There’s an added pressure,” Mark Moxon, who took over the reins from Lingard when he left for Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2023 season, admitted to the Reporter Series.

“We all know we want to be away from the bottom four as there’s a bit of jeopardy this year with the bottom four having to play-off.

“But that’s what the Championship is. You’ve got to try and embrace it and try and pick them wins up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lingard had three spells with the Mount Pleasant club which started with a flourishing playing career which saw him become Batley’s all time leading try scorer between 1998 and 2008.

He was then an assistant to John Kear from 2013 to 2016 before spending four wonderful years as the head coach where he guided the Bulldogs to a play-off semi-final, a Grand Final - where they were 80 minutes away from a place in Super League - and a first ever appearance at Wembley.

After being surprisingly dismissed at Cas at the end of the season, he made an immediate return to rugby league by taking the hot seat at Sheffield.

But between Moxon and Lingard, they have only managed three wins from a possible 12 games so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon said: “The job for both of us is to try and get a win. Both of us are desperate for wins. They are coming at a premium, so we’ll both be going all out.

“We’ll shake hands and have a good chat afterwards. We chat regularly but it will be business as usual for both of us. We have both got a job to do.”

Batley enter the contest on the back of their disappointing Good Friday defeat at home to Hunslet who picked up their first win of the season to go level on points with the Eagles at the foot of the table.

“It was a bad day at the office,” Moxon said. “It was a game we would have clearly liked to have won. It would have put us joint sixth in the league against a team that hadn’t won a game. All credit to Hunslet for playing like they did and getting the result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if teams in the Championship raise their own game at the prospect of facing Batley, Moxon replied:

“I think any of the better teams see us as a threat when they play us because they know we could pull up a tree.

“But teams at the other end of the table think it’s an opportunity to get a victory, like Hunslet. I knew they fancied it. And that’s how it turned out. They came with an agenda to get their first win and that’s what they did.

“Every game is a potential win or loss. Any game can go either way and if you don’t turn up, like we feel we didn’t give our best last Friday, you get turned over in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so frustrating. We went down to London and got a win down there, so to then lose at home to the bottom of the league that hadn’t had a win is a missed opportunity.”

Moxon also confirmed that Jack Render and Luke Blake, who both went off injured against Hunslet, have not fractured any bones, with Render making the initial 20-man squad to face Sheffield at Olympic Legacy Park this evening (Friday, kick off 7.45pm).