Shaw Cross Sharks win thriller but Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor Maroons are out of luck
The Sharks, who have only lost once in the league this season, initially looked on course for a comfortable victory when 24-0 up shortly before half-time.
But Milford came up with a sensational comeback and led 32-30 with only five minutes left despite having Max Rooney sent-off when still 30-22 adrift for an alleged swinging arm.
However, with a win that would have hoisted them out of the drop-zone tantalisingly in reach, Milford were thwarted by Tenneson Neagle’s second try, on 78 minutes. Dec Tomlinson kicked his sixth goal and Shaw Cross were home for a 36-32 victory.
Callum Barker and Josh Frain bagged a brace apiece for the Sharks, who had Matthew West sin-binned at the death.
Dewsbury Moor Maroons lost out 24-14 to Division Two leaders Waterhead Warriors in a battle of the top two.
The Warriors, although never behind, were never quite able to shake of the Moor, who had recovered from 8-0 down on 12 minutes with a Jack Clarkson try, and then from 20-4 adrift at the break with a Josh Burland touchdown which Aiden Ineson improved.
That second score was countered by a try for Waterhead, which rendered Joe Berry’s touchdown on 67 minutes nothing other than a consolation effort.
Despite a strong rally Dewsbury Celtic were edged out 23-22 by Barrow Island.
The hosts, who had Cam Currie sin-binned midway through the first half for a tip-tackle, led 16-0 as the interval beckoned, Chris Burns, Adam Ford and Fin Dutton Rosconie having crossed the whitewash.
Two tries and a goal by Harry Copley got Celtic back to 16-10, but a Shane Sanderson try on 55 minutes, plus Adam Jackson’s third conversion, gave Barrow a 12-point cushion which was extended to 13 with Jackson’s field goal on 77 minutes.
And that one-pointer was needed with Copley converting two late tries by Jack Kelly as Celtic kept going to the finish.