Shaw Cross Sharks win thriller but Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor Maroons are out of luck

Shaw Cross Sharks came out on top in a thriller against relegation threatened Milford in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

The Sharks, who have only lost once in the league this season, initially looked on course for a comfortable victory when 24-0 up shortly before half-time.

But Milford came up with a sensational comeback and led 32-30 with only five minutes left despite having Max Rooney sent-off when still 30-22 adrift for an alleged swinging arm.

However, with a win that would have hoisted them out of the drop-zone tantalisingly in reach, Milford were thwarted by Tenneson Neagle’s second try, on 78 minutes. Dec Tomlinson kicked his sixth goal and Shaw Cross were home for a 36-32 victory.

Shaw Cross Sharks won a close contest with Milford.
Callum Barker and Josh Frain bagged a brace apiece for the Sharks, who had Matthew West sin-binned at the death.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons lost out 24-14 to Division Two leaders Waterhead Warriors in a battle of the top two.

The Warriors, although never behind, were never quite able to shake of the Moor, who had recovered from 8-0 down on 12 minutes with a Jack Clarkson try, and then from 20-4 adrift at the break with a Josh Burland touchdown which Aiden Ineson improved.

That second score was countered by a try for Waterhead, which rendered Joe Berry’s touchdown on 67 minutes nothing other than a consolation effort.

Despite a strong rally Dewsbury Celtic were edged out 23-22 by Barrow Island.

The hosts, who had Cam Currie sin-binned midway through the first half for a tip-tackle, led 16-0 as the interval beckoned, Chris Burns, Adam Ford and Fin Dutton Rosconie having crossed the whitewash.

Two tries and a goal by Harry Copley got Celtic back to 16-10, but a Shane Sanderson try on 55 minutes, plus Adam Jackson’s third conversion, gave Barrow a 12-point cushion which was extended to 13 with Jackson’s field goal on 77 minutes.

And that one-pointer was needed with Copley converting two late tries by Jack Kelly as Celtic kept going to the finish.

