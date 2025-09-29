Shaw Cross Sharks lose out in promotion play-off semi-final

Nathan Wright was a try scorer in Shaw Cross Sharks' play-offs loss to Ince Rose Bridge.

Shaw Cross Sharks missed out on a place in the final of the NCL Division One promotion play-offs after they were well beaten by Ince Rose Bridge.

The Wigan outfit are, as last year, 80 minutes away from a place in the Premier Division, alongside champions Wigan St Judes and runners-up Heworth, courtesy of a 50-12 semi-final win over the Sharks.

Bridge, who had registered a league double over the Sharks – 30-10 at home and 16-8 in Dewsbury – went into the match as favourites on home soil and were always in control in a match in which TJ Boyd scored a hat-trick and Mason Fillingham landed seven goals from nine attempts.

Jack Berry crossed twice in the first half, while Kallem Rodgers and Casey Smith also crossed to help establish a 20-0 interval lead.

Boyd added to the advantage with his first try six minutes after the restart before Shaw Cross threatened a comeback as they pegged their hosts back to 26-12 with Evan Stephenson converting tries by Nathan Wright and Brandon French.

But hopes of making further inroads were dashed as Ince dominated the closing quarter to hit the half-century with unanswered touchdowns by Matty Gaskell, Boyd (twice) and Byron Aspinall.

The Sharks’ Alex Baines was sin-binned in the closing stages for dissent.

Ince Rose Bridge will face Stanningley in Saturday’s promotion play-off final after they beat Oldham St Annes 20-12 in the other semi.

For Shaw Cross it is the end of the line this season, but they can look back on a good campaign in which they were up with the top teams in Division One for much of the year.