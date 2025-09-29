Shaw Cross Sharks lose out in promotion play-off semi-final

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Nathan Wright was a try scorer in Shaw Cross Sharks' play-offs loss to Ince Rose Bridge.placeholder image
Nathan Wright was a try scorer in Shaw Cross Sharks' play-offs loss to Ince Rose Bridge.
Shaw Cross Sharks missed out on a place in the final of the NCL Division One promotion play-offs after they were well beaten by Ince Rose Bridge.

The Wigan outfit are, as last year, 80 minutes away from a place in the Premier Division, alongside champions Wigan St Judes and runners-up Heworth, courtesy of a 50-12 semi-final win over the Sharks.

Bridge, who had registered a league double over the Sharks – 30-10 at home and 16-8 in Dewsbury – went into the match as favourites on home soil and were always in control in a match in which TJ Boyd scored a hat-trick and Mason Fillingham landed seven goals from nine attempts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Berry crossed twice in the first half, while Kallem Rodgers and Casey Smith also crossed to help establish a 20-0 interval lead.

Boyd added to the advantage with his first try six minutes after the restart before Shaw Cross threatened a comeback as they pegged their hosts back to 26-12 with Evan Stephenson converting tries by Nathan Wright and Brandon French.

But hopes of making further inroads were dashed as Ince dominated the closing quarter to hit the half-century with unanswered touchdowns by Matty Gaskell, Boyd (twice) and Byron Aspinall.

The Sharks’ Alex Baines was sin-binned in the closing stages for dissent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ince Rose Bridge will face Stanningley in Saturday’s promotion play-off final after they beat Oldham St Annes 20-12 in the other semi.

For Shaw Cross it is the end of the line this season, but they can look back on a good campaign in which they were up with the top teams in Division One for much of the year.

Related topics:Shaw Cross SharksWiganPremier Division
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice