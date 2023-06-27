News you can trust since 1858
Shaw Cross Sharks complete hard earned double over local rivals Dewsbury Celtic

​Shaw Cross Sharks earned the bragging rights from their Friday night home derby with Dewsbury Celtic, but were made to work until the final whistle for their victory.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The Division Two Impact Performance National Conference League game was fiercely contested throughout with little between the teams, both of who are enjoying a decent season and challenging for promotion.

Defences were on top for much of the contest with some excellent tackling and organisation from both teams, but in the end it was the Sharks who edged the derby as they ran out 8-6 winners.

In the process they completed a hard-earned double over their local rivals, having edged them out 17-16 in an equally close contest in their away game earlier in the campaign.

All the points, in a clash of sides vying for promotion play-off placings, were scored in the first half.

Shaw Cross made a flying start and went in front in the fifth minute with a Tom Ripley touchdown.

Celtic quickly hit back to nose ahead five minutes later through Harry Copley’s conversion of Danny Thomas’ try.

But Nathan Wright nipped over on 15 minutes for an unconverted try to give Shaw Cross an advantage they were never to lose again.

They did lose Jamaine Akadaire to the sin-bin as the interval beckoned for a professional foul, but survived the 10 minutes without conceding and continued to hold firm in a second half that was surprisingly scoreless.

The Sharks remain in third place despite their victory, but are now just one point behind second-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons with a game in hand.

This Saturday they are at home to sixth-placed Wigan St Judes who are not out of the promotion picture yet.

Celtic, who are in fifth, travel to play Myton Warriors this Saturday.

Fresh from their victory over Thornhill Trojans in the Heavy Woollen Cup semi-final, Dewsbury Moor Maroons return to league action at home to Normanton Knights.

The Trojans are also returning to league action as they entertain leaders West Bowling in a tough-looking NCL Division One match on Saturday.

