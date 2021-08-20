RL Conference: Foster seals victory for Dewsbury Moor Maroons in thrilling derby

Thornhill Trojans' Casey Johnson.

In a game in which the lead changed hands five times, the points were up for grabs until two tries in the last nine minutes clinched Maroons’ victory.

Lachlen Holmes opened Moor’s account on 15 minutes and although Steve McLaughlin replied for Batley, the hosts regained the lead when Oliver Agers crossed on 23 minutes and Brad Foster kicked his second goal.

Batley turned it round again to go 14-12 up by half-time following tries by Brad Hyett and Ryan Crossley, the first of which Josh Scrutton converted.

It was Dewsbury’s turn to score next through Joseph Berry before the visitors’ Josh Richter replied to nudge the Boys back ahead once more.

They stayed in front until the 71st minute when Danny Brook went over and Louie Walker converted. And it was finally all over two minutes from time as Foster crossed the line.

Thornhill Trojans withstood a second half revival from Featherstone Lions to win their League F match 30-16 and remain in second place.

They were in front from the third minute when James Craven scored the opening try and Casey Johnson landed the first of five goals.

Lions were soon level with Davi Garahan crossing and Ian Jackson converting, but Thornhill took control by the break with unanswered touchdowns for Liam Morley (two) and Josh Riley for a 24-6 lead.

Featherstone hit back in the second half, reducing their arrears with tries by Ben Mawson and Jake Perkins. But the Trojans sealed the points with George Woodcock’s try.

Dewsbury Celtic were edged out 18-16 by Eastmoor Dragons in League E.

Two tries in the first five minutes gave the Dragons a flying start, but Celtic were level early in the second half after two tries by Anthony Dunford and a Charlie Heaton goal.