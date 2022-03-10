National Conference League round-up with opening day wins for Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Boys, but a narrow defeat for Shaw Cross Sharks.

The visitors appeared to be on course for victory in this Division Two match when Dan Lee and James Flanagan popped over for tries and Brad McLean added a conversion.

They remained 10-0 ahead until the 55th minute when Lewis Teale crossed and Charlie Heaton added the extras.

Celtic were still four points behind as the game entered the last five minutes, but put in a rousing finish as Billy Yarrow raced over for Heaton to convert.

And victory was completed when Teale snared his second try at the death, Heaton again improving.

Batley Boys made a winning start in Division Three as they beat Millom 22-0.

They led 12-0 at the break, thanks to tries by Ryan Leadbeater and Ryan Crossley.

Further touchdowns in the second period for Thomas Ripley and Charlie Sandell ensured an impressive opening to the new season, with Dan Winner kicking three goals.

Shaw Cross Sharks let a 16-6 first half lead slip as they were edged out 24-22 by Leigh East.

Callum Barker, Ryan Chalkley and Tom Ashen crossed in the Sharks’ impressive opening, with just one reply by Joe Digby, but two tries by Cameron Clark turned the game round for Leigh to lead 18-16.