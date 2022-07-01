Premier Sports cameras to focus on Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs

Craig Lingard’s Bulldogs pulled off one of the results of the season by inflicting a first home defeat on Brian McDermott’s Featherstone Rovers last weekend to climb into the top four of the table, while Simon Grix’s Panthers are snapping at their heels in fifth after defying the dismissals of two players to win at Barrow Raiders with 11 men.

Premier Sports will cover their meeting at The Shay on August 7 – a Sunday evening match, with a 630pm kick-off – and will then show Batley’s local derby against Dewsbury Rams on August 29, and the Panthers’ trip to Widnes Vikings in the penultimate round of the regular season on September 5, both in the regular Monday night slot (745pm).

The other fixture selected in August features two more Play-Off hopefuls, York City Knights and Bradford Bulls, at the LNER Community Stadium on Monday August 15.

Rugby league news

Premier Sports will also show a game from the final round of matches on Monday September 12, with the selection to be confirmed after the Betfred Championship Summer Bash at Headingley on July 30-31 – when Premier Sports viewers will have a feast of seven matches featuring all 14 clubs.

That will lead into the Play-Offs, when Premier Sports will show one match from the Elimination round, and both Semi Finals on Sunday September 25, before the Grand Final on the evening of Sunday October 2, at the home ground of the higher ranked team – when promotion to the 2023 Betfred Super League will be at stake.