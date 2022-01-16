Pre-season friendlies: Wins for Super League sides Castleford and Wakefield but Championshp Batley and Dewsbury lose out

Bureta Faraimo who scored twice for Castleford Tigers in the pre-season win at York City Knights. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ new era under coach Lee Radford began with a 32-10 victory at York City Knights, after they led 26-0 at the break.

New signing Bureta Faraimo opened the scoring from a pass by Niall Evalds, who then sent trialist Junior Vasuitoga over on the other flank.

Faraimo put debutant Jake Mamo in for the next score and then crossed himself before the final try of the half went to another new face, former Leeds Rhinos man Alex Sutcliffe.

Tom Lineham was among the try scorers for Wakefield Trinity in Sunday's pre-season win over Halifax. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Against a much-changed Castleford line-up, tries by Will Oakes and Matty Marsh got York back into the game - former Castleford man Jamie Ellis converting the second of those.

Tigers’ James Clare was sin-binned, along with opponent Liam Harris, following a skirmish, but youngster George Collins ensured the win for Tigers with a late try.

Danny Richardson completed the scoring with his fourth conversion.

Tigers suffered an injury scare when captain-for-the-day Adam Milner went off with a back problem in the first half.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer Jonny Campbell. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

Trinity eased to a 52-24 success at Halifax Panthers in Scott Grix’s testimonial.

Recruits Liam Hood, Corey Hall, Jai Whitbread and Tom Lineham all touched down for Trinity, along with Jacob Miller and Max Jowitt, as the visitors powered into a 34-12 half-time lead.

Halifax’s Cory Aston and Ben Tibbs opened and closed the first-half scoring and the home team had a purple patch in the third quarter, when Elliot Morris and Joe Keyes both went over to cut Trinity’s advantage to 10 points.

But Wakefield, who gave some young players a run in the second half, finished well on top through touchdowns from Isaac Shaw, Reece Lyne and Whitbread.

Andy Gabriel who scored two tries for Dewsbury Rams in the pre-season friendly with Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

George Senior, Jonny Campbell and Josh Hodson scored Bulldogs’ tries in a 24-18 loss at Widnes Vikings.

Rams were level with Super League visitors Huddersfield Giants 56 minutes into Michael Knowles’ testimonial game before succumbing to a 42-12 defeat. Andy Gabriel scored both Rams’ tries, each converted by Jake Sweeting.