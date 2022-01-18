Action from Thornhill Trojans' Betfred Challenge Cup first round victory against RAF. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

PICTURE GALLERY: Thornhill Trojans earn Doncaster tie with win over RAF team in Betfred Challenge Cup

Thornhill Trojans are heading for a rerun of their last game against professional opposition after earning the right to play Doncaster in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 8:00 am

The Trojans played the Dons when they were last in the cup in 2020 and only narrowly lost so they will be out for a bit of revenge when taking them on again in a tie to take place at the Keepmoat Stadium over the weekend of January 29 and 30.

Thornhill earned their place in the second round with a 24-6 victory over a gallant RAF team at Overthorpe Park - and photographer Bruce Fitzgerald was there to capture the action.

Here's a selection of his pictures from a misty but memorable day for the Trojans when Jamie Searby, Declan Kaye, Liam Morley and Luke Haigh crossed for tries and Joel Gibson kicked four goals.

1. Pass it on

Thornhill Trojans launch a passing attack. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

2. Trojans taking some stopping

Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

3. Looking for support

Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. RAF go over for their only try

Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Thornhill TrojansBruce FitzgeraldDoncasterRAFKeepmoat Stadium
Next Page
Page 1 of 3