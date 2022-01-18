PICTURE GALLERY: Thornhill Trojans earn Doncaster tie with win over RAF team in Betfred Challenge Cup

The Trojans played the Dons when they were last in the cup in 2020 and only narrowly lost so they will be out for a bit of revenge when taking them on again in a tie to take place at the Keepmoat Stadium over the weekend of January 29 and 30.
Thornhill earned their place in the second round with a 24-6 victory over a gallant RAF team at Overthorpe Park - and photographer Bruce Fitzgerald was there to capture the action.
Here's a selection of his pictures from a misty but memorable day for the Trojans when Jamie Searby, Declan Kaye, Liam Morley and Luke Haigh crossed for tries and Joel Gibson kicked four goals.