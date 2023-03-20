News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights battle to victory in derby game with Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Normanton Knights came out on top in their West Yorkshire derby with Dewsbury Moor Maroons despite playing an hour of their Impact Performance National Conference Division Two match with 12 men.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:56 GMT

Although Ashley Haynes was sent-off on 20 minutes – when Dewsbury were 6-0 up – for an alleged swinging arm the Knights went on to record a 21-16 victory to pick up their first league points of the new season.

Photographers Scott Merrylees and Rob Hare were at Normanton’s Graveyard ground for the game and here’s a look at their images:

Picture Scott Merrylees

1. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Try time for Normanton Knights.

3. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Maroons

Try time for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Normanton Knights players celebrate. Picture Rob Hare

4. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Normanton Knights players celebrate. Picture Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Normanton KnightsWest YorkshireNormanton