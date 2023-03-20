PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights battle to victory in derby game with Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Normanton Knights came out on top in their West Yorkshire derby with Dewsbury Moor Maroons despite playing an hour of their Impact Performance National Conference Division Two match with 12 men.
Although Ashley Haynes was sent-off on 20 minutes – when Dewsbury were 6-0 up – for an alleged swinging arm the Knights went on to record a 21-16 victory to pick up their first league points of the new season.
Photographers Scott Merrylees and Rob Hare were at Normanton’s Graveyard ground for the game and here’s a look at their images:
