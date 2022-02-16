Dewsbury rams players celebrate beating Sheffield Eagles. Picture: TCF Photography

PICTURE GALLERY: Dewsbury Rams in thrilling first win of new season

Dewsbury Rams celebrated their first victory of the season in the Betfred Championship when they beat Sheffield Eagles - and photographer Tom Fynn was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:56 am

Lee Greenwood' s men ran out 12-10 winners of a close encounter at the Tetley's Stadium despite having a player sent-off after 50 minutes and at one stage being down to 11 men with another in the sin-bin.

More on the game in Thursday's edition of the Dewsbury Reporter, but here's a look at Tom's pictures from the match.

1. Matty on target

Matty Beharrell kicks one of his two crucial goals for Dewsbury Rams against Sheffield Eagles. Picture: TCF Photography

2. Brad delight

Brad Graham goes over for Dewsbury Rams' first try against Sheffield Eagles. Picture: TCF Photography

3. Attack zone

Paul Sykes looks to launch an attack. Picture: TCF Photography

4. No way through

Solid tackling was a key for Dewsbury Rams against Sheffield Eagles. Picture: TCF Photography

