Featherstone Lions' Harvey Farrar makes a surge at the Great Britain Police line.

PICTURE GALLERY: Betfred Challenge Cup action featuring Featherstone Lions, Fryston Warriors and Thornhill Trojans

Fryston Warriors took on Thornhill Trojans while Featherstone Lions were in action against the Great Britain Police team in first round ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup – and here’s a look at images from the games captured by photographers Jonathan Buck and Scott Merrylees.