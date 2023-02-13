PICTURE GALLERY: Betfred Challenge Cup action featuring Featherstone Lions, Fryston Warriors and Thornhill Trojans
Fryston Warriors took on Thornhill Trojans while Featherstone Lions were in action against the Great Britain Police team in first round ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup – and here’s a look at images from the games captured by photographers Jonathan Buck and Scott Merrylees.
Fryston made it through to round two with a 38-22 success while the Lions went out after losing 20-6 to the Police team.
For more on both matches see this week’s Pontefract & Castleford Express and Dewsbury Reporter.
