The Bulldogs fell to a narrow 12-8 defeat at home to fellow top six hopefuls Widnes on Sunday leaving them six points adrift of Sheffield Eagles in the final play-off spot, with only eight points left to play for.
Head coach Mark Moxon told the Reporter Series: “It was a close game. I thought both teams played well and it was a high quality contest in contrast to the week before at York where we were off it.
“We’d spoken about putting things right and I thought we did that for the large majority on Sunday. We put ourselves in a position to win the game, we just didn’t have enough quality in good ball to get over the line.
“But the efforts were outstanding and it’s difficult to knock a group of lads who gave everything.”
Take a look at these photos by Paul Butterfield from Batley’s close tussle with play-off rivals Widnes.
