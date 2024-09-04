Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings.Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings.
PHOTOS: Bulldogs lack of ‘quality in good ball’ leaves Championship play-off hopes hanging by a thread

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Batley Bulldogs “didn’t have enough quality in good ball” against Widnes Vikings as their Championship play-off hopes took a huge hit.

The Bulldogs fell to a narrow 12-8 defeat at home to fellow top six hopefuls Widnes on Sunday leaving them six points adrift of Sheffield Eagles in the final play-off spot, with only eight points left to play for.

Head coach Mark Moxon told the Reporter Series: “It was a close game. I thought both teams played well and it was a high quality contest in contrast to the week before at York where we were off it.

“We’d spoken about putting things right and I thought we did that for the large majority on Sunday. We put ourselves in a position to win the game, we just didn’t have enough quality in good ball to get over the line.

“But the efforts were outstanding and it’s difficult to knock a group of lads who gave everything.”

Take a look at these photos by Paul Butterfield from Batley’s close tussle with play-off rivals Widnes.

Batley v Widnes

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley v Widnes

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley v Widnes

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley v Widnes

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Widnes Vikings. Photo: Paul Butterfield

