And while the Bulldogs didn;t have it all their own way against the Cumbrians at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium yesterday (Sunday), tries from Brandon Moore, Dane Manning, Ben White, Kieran Buchanan and Nyle Flynn secured a 28-14 win.

The victory ensured their own safety ahead of a tough last fixture at second-placed Toulouse, while - barring an improbable points-difference-swing - condemning Whitehaven to League 1.

“We can relax and enjoy the trip to France now,” Moxon revealed to the Reporter Series. “I am pleased that it is done and dusted.

“It’s been a bit hair-and-scare these last few weeks and we had been looking for that one more win to make sure we are safe. And I am pleased that we got it before Toulouse.

“We didn’t want to go to France looking for a result of any kind.”

Asked if Whitehaven made it a difficult game for his side, Moxon replied:

“Absolutely they did. We were under no illusions that it was going to be a tough contest. The Cumbrian teams always are and they have been digging in for each other.

“They only had 15 players but the 13 that started were decent and they had a couple of decent subs as well. They kept rotating. The guys had to do longer minutes so credit to the players.

“They have given nothing but 100 per cent effort for the Whitehaven cause so I have got loads of respect for the players themselves.”

Take a look at these photos by Paul Butterfield from Batley Bulldogs’ victory over Whitehaven.

