The club hosts Pink Sunday on one game week every year to raise awareness of breast cancer and is now held in memory of club chairman Kevin Nicholas’ wife, Beverley, who sadly lost her life with the disease.

The special family fun day, which was played out in beautiful sunshine, included a junior rugby league gala, inflatables, gin and cake stalls, a hole in one golf challenge, a visit from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and live music.

On the field, the Bulldogs wore a one-off pink kit to mark the event, which was made even sweeter thanks to a 26-6 victory over Swinton Lions.

It was a much-needed win for Mark Moxon’s men as they continue to push for a place in the Championship play-off places.

The head coach told the Reporter Series:

“I am delighted with the win. It was a big day for the club, both on and off the field, so we were really pleased with getting the win.

“It was an excellent day. The sun was shining, which added to the day. We spoke as a group about getting the job done for Kevin, and for Beverely, and for the good causes that it is all for.

“We haven’t got a great record of getting those victories on the Pink Weekend over the last few years so we made a point that we wanted to get the job done for Kevin and the charities.

“The lads did that so I was really pleased.”

He added: “We didn’t play particularly well. We continued to make errors and invited them into the game. I thought we made it a more difficult afternoon than what it needed to be.

“We have lost the toss the last four weeks in a row now so we have ended going downhill first. But we managed to get home this week.

“The difference this week was potentially the quality of the opposition. We could manage to handle the chances we gave them, whereas there are some teams in this division that make it very difficult to defend if you keep giving him chances.

“We were good enough to defend the majority of things that Swinton threw at us. But we are going to have to be better than that if we are to get into that top six.”

Take a look at these 17 fantastic photos in the sun of Batley Bulldogs’ Pink Sunday event which raised money for breast cancer charities, as well as some action shots from the win over Swinton Lions. The photos were taken by Paul Butterfield.

