Penalties prove costly as Dewsbury Rams make losing start to League One campaign

George Senior scored Dewsbury Rams' first try against North Wales.

​Dewsbury Rams made a disappointing start to life back in League One as they suffered a home defeat to North Wales Crusaders.

After some promising displays in their early games in 2025 it was a reminder that the division they are now in will be more challenging for the Rams this time as they went down 20-10.

The Crusaders had never won at Dewsbury before, but were sent on their way to their historic victory by Jamie Dallimore’s fifth minute penalty.

Paul March’s men had chances to hit back, but handling errors and a high penalty count against them were holding them back and the visitors scored their first try on 20 minutes when Dallimore and Lloyd Roby created space for Patrick Ah Van to cross in the corner.

Dewsbury finally put their first points on the scoreboard on the half-hour as George Senior crossed in the corner for an unconverted try.

Another try almost followed soon after, but they were held up on the line on the last tackle.

It was the visitors who scored next off the back of a couple of penalties as Sam Wilde went over to make it 10-4 at half-time.

North Wales nudged further ahead with a Dallimore penalty after the break and stretched their advantage with another try 17 minutes from time when Ah Van squeezed over in the corner and Dallimore landed a touchline conversion.

Another Dallimore penalty made it 20-4 before the Rams got a late consolation try through Jamie Field and Jacob Hookem added the goal to complete the scoring.