Paul March ‘pleased’ as Dewsbury Rams head coach stays for 2025

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:00 GMT
There were “smiles” all round at Dewsbury Rams last weekend as the club won only their second game of 2024 - before head coach Paul March announced he would be staying for 2025.

The Rams produced a stunning performance to beat Sheffield Eagles 28-8 which dramatically ended the South Yorkshire side’s hopes of claiming a play-off spot.

More importantly, it signalled a first win for Dewsbury since Round 2 against Batley Bulldogs - and a first for March as head coach having taken over from Dale Ferguson in May.

And there was an extra spring in March’s step after it was announced that he would be leading the charge at trying to get the Rams back to the Championship following their relegation straight back down to League 1.

Paul March.Paul March.
“It’s something I’ve been speaking about to Mark (Sawer, chairman) for the past couple of months and where I see the club going and he’s happy with what I’m doing and what I’m wanting to do.

“I’m pleased with what’s happening. I’m a Dewsbury lad and I want Dewsbury to do well.”

Referring to Sunday’s win, he said: “It was all about capping one of the poorest seasons I have been involved in with a win and digging deep for each other.

“You are only as good as your last game so we’re going to have a smile on our face until we come back in pre-season and take to the field again. It can only be a good thing.

“Even though we haven’t been winning, the lads have been coming in and working hard.”

March will have to re-build the squad for 2025 after the club revealed 13 players - Owen Restall, Ollie Greensmith, Bailey O’Connor, Lewis Carr, Calum Turner, Ronan Dixon, Brad Graham, Elliot Morris, Travis Corion, Curtis Davies, Marcus Walker, Bailey Dawson and Zeus Silk - would be moving on at the end of the season.

He said: “A lot of players are leaving. There are a lot of players who signed elsewhere early on in the year before they got to know what kind of coach I was.

“Some of them might regret that.

“Sunday was about sending them off as well as giving the lads that belief and confidence going into next year.”

