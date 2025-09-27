Paul March on how the combined Championship and League One 2026 season - involving Dewsbury Rams - could look
That will mean a return of a competitive Heavy Woollen derby between Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs - although a prospective meeting between the local rivals in the highly-anticipated Middle Eights was denied after the announcement of the new league structure.
A final decision on how the new division will look should come next month, but Rams’ head coach Paul March has delivered his own vision of an ‘East and West’ split.
He said: “I think it will split regionally and if that happens there are going to be some big tests. I think it then might come back to one, and then you see where you finish in that, and play the teams who are around you. If that happens I think it could be stronger for the game.
“Split East and West, play everybody home and away, see where you finish, then bring the tables back together, see where your numbers are, and depending on where you finish, whether your are in the top ten or bottom ten, split again, play a play off knock-out and a cup knock-out for the others.
“I think that is the way forward because if we do that there will be plenty of local derbies early on, and I think there will be a lot to play for.
“I think it is a possibility but nothing set in stone. I think if that is the case then it will be a lot better for everybody.”