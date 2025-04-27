Action from Dewsbury Rams v Newcastle Thunder on Good Friday. Photo by Thomas Fynn / TCF Photography.

With a third of the League 1 campaign already zooming by, Paul March has called on the improving home support to help Dewsbury Rams reach the top four.

In what is turning out to be a competitive division, head coach March has led the Rams to fourth spot with four wins from their opening six games - their two defeats coming against third placed North Wales Crusaders and top of the table Midlands Hurricanes.

The Rams bounced back from the 46-12 loss at the Hurricanes by convincingly beating lowly Newcastle Thunder on Good Friday at FLAIR Stadium.

Next up is another home game, against Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, April 27 (kick off 3pm) who are just two points behind Dewsbury in the table.

March told the Reporter Series: “In the first half we were clinical (against Newcastle) but in the second half we just pushed the pass too much thinking we could score off every play.

“I was disappointed with the second half but we got a win and got back on the horse after the Hurricanes game.

“We have now got a big fixture against a strong Rochdale side. They have had a mixed bag of results. They beat Keighley at home and beat Swinton. They are strong down the middle.

“We know what’s coming and the lads have prepared well this week. We have watched their game against Swinton to see where we can take them apart a bit.

“For us, defensively, we have got to be switched on from minute one to minute 80.”

The Hornets may not be relishing the trip to West Yorkshire, however, with Dewsbury proving somewhat of a bogey team having won 13 of the past 15 matches between the pair in all competitions. It is a record stretching as far back as 2009.

The sides last met in 2023 as Dewsbury recorded the league double over the Hornets on their way to splendidly securing the third tier title under the guidance of Liam Finn.

They also met in the Challenge Cup just before their paths crossed in the league in 2023, with the Rams winning 38-18.

Over the past five meetings, in which Dewsbury hold a 100 per cent record, the aggregate score reads 230 v 44.

Do these past meetings give March and the Rams an advantage on Sunday?

“No, we don’t look into that,” he replied. “What I look into is that we’re at home and we shouldn’t be losing when we play here in front of our own supporters.

“This weekend is a big test for us. The last time we had a big test here against Keighley we came out the other side. Hopefully everybody is fit and well and ready for Sunday.”

He added: “We’re just taking the weeks as they come. We want to make sure we get into that top four. We have got a new side, a young side, and we want to build.

“Our crowds are going up every week. People are wanting to come and watch us. They are wanting to watch their mates play for their home town club, that is what I am trying to build here.

“Our goal is to get into the four and challenge in the middle eights. If that doesn’t happen, I am here for the long run.

“I don’t want to be going up if we’re not in a position to be going up. That’s what I have said from day one.”