Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has revealed his side will be working hard to “put things right” after their 46-12 thrashing at Midlands Hurricanes.

Top of the table Midlands ran in eight tries against a Rams outfit whose preparations for the League 1 contest were hampered by illness and travel.

March admitted: “I was disappointed. We have set some standards and we fell below them. It was a tough one to take. We had a bit of sickness in the camp, Toby Everett got pneumonia after the Keighley game and a few of the others have been struggling.

“Obviously there are no excuses but we set off a bit too early and the lads were lounging around a bit. Our preparation probably wasn’t right and when we got there the warm-up was below standard.

“We got what we deserved against a good Midlands side.”

On the Hurricanes’ performance, which leaves them unbeaten after five league games. March said:

“They have spent nearly four times as much as we have so they are going to be up there. They have got a very good pack.

“They were missing Calum McLelland who normally orchestrates everything they do but, even without him, (Sullivan) Medforth and (Jake) Sweeting guided them around the field.

“I was also quite impressed with Matty Chrimes, I thought he caused us problems all day.”

The Rams don’t have a fixture now until Friday, April 18, when they host bottom of the table Newcastle Thunder.

“The lads are going to put this right in a couple of weeks,” March said. “They are going to train hard even though we have got a weekend off and try to put some things right.”

He went on: “Normally in rugby league you get a defeat like that and you’re back on it the week after and putting things right.

“We have got five sessions now leading up to the Newcastle game to make sure we are all fit, well and raring to go.

“They will get a bit of time off but they will be working hard to make sure we don’t fall below par again.”