Ollie Greensmith will be turning out for Dewsbury Rams’ Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The powerful centre, a product of Wakefield Trinity’s academy, had been a key part of the Rams’ set-up for the past three seasons, scoring 19 tries in 55 appearances.

However, after assisting the club to the League 1 title in 2023, he could not help Dewsbury retain their Championship status in 2024, as they only secured two wins, including one against the Bulldogs, in 26 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley head coach Mark Moxon told the club’s social media channels: “Ollie is a young talent who has always caused us problems when we’ve played Dewsbury.

Ollie Greensmith will be turning out for Dewsbury Rams’ Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in 2025. Photo by Thomas Flynn.

“Big, powerful, strong running centre who takes some handling with plenty still to develop within his game.”

The Bulldogs also welcome Samy Kibula back to the club for 2025 after his release from Castleford Tigers.

The prop left Mount Pleasant to move to the Super League outfit last season but only made five appearances before spending time with Moxon’s men on dual registration terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben White, Lucas Walshaw, Michael Ward, Nyle Flynn and Luke Cooper are all staying with the club for next year.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ squad, up to press (Tuesday, November 5), is up to a confirmed 19 players for 2025, with Sam Day and Toby Everett rejoining the club for a third and second time respectively, Louis Collinson, Dale Ferguson and Jamie Field continuing their stays, and Liam Copland putting pen to paper after spells at Hunslet, Oldham and Leigh Leopard Reservers.

Head coach Paul March told the club’s official website after Day’s signing:

“He’s very smart in and around the ruck and is a fans’ favourite. I’m looking forward to seeing him play a part in our push for promotion next season.”