NCL round-up: Sam Ottewell at the double as Shaw Cross Sharks leapfrog St Annes into second

Annes were 10-8 ahead at the interval, having posted a try and a goal by Max Flanagan and a Jack Etchells touchdown.

But the Sharks, for who Brad Baines and Ryan Chalkley had crossed, eased home with a Sam Ottewell brace and a Callum Barker effort, plus Dec Tomlinson’s sole goal.

Shaw Cross have also gone ahead of Seaton Rangers, who lost 30-28 at Cumbrian rivals Millom, and they are now in second place with six wins and three losses to date.

National Conference League round-up.

This Saturday they travel to play Seaton Rangers.

Batley Boys ended a three-match losing run with a 17-16 win over Leigh East, for who a try in the last minute by Cameron Clark, with Jay Boyd landing his second goal, was nothing more than a consolation effort.

The Boys took charge early on in the contest as they opened up a 12-0 lead after 14 minutes with tries by Tom Ripley and Josh Scrutton that were converted by Lewis Martin.

They stayed in front courtesy of Ripley’s second try, on the hour, and Dan Winner’s drop- goal which proved crucial when Leigh came up with their last minute try.

Kieron Prescott and Will Ludlow notched East’s other touchdowns.

Batley next face a trip to play winless bottom of the table team Eastmoor Dragons this Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic let an early 12-4 lead slip as they lost 31-12 to Division Two title contenders Barrow Island.

Cam Corrie had given the Island an early lead, only for Celtic to notch tries – all unconverted – by Charlie Heaton, Joe Mitchell and Oliver Thornton.

But Barrow duly prevailed, courtesy of touchdowns by Jake Stockdale, Corrie, Ryan Clegg, Aidan Wright and Nath Sneesby, with Adam Jackson offering two goals and a field goal and Brad Dutton improving the last score.

Celtic make the short trip to play Hunslet Warriors this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons recovered from 12-0 down at Dudley Hill to lead 22-17 early in the second half, thanks to Bradley Foster’s conversions of three of the tries by Thomas Berry, Finley Bunce, Josh Burland and James Samme.

Hill, though, went on to win 45-22 through the last two of Pete Mitchell’s four tries, a Dan Lee brace and a Brad Clarkson touchdown, with Neil Wall kicking six goals.

Damian Smith grabbed the hosts’ other try and Clarkson kicked a drop-goal.