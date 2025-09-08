NCL round-up: Dewsbury Celtic clinch promotion with nine-try display

Drew Judge-Clark was a try scorer as Dewsbury Celtic sealed promotion in the National Conference League.

Dewsbury Celtic sealed second spot – and automatic promotion from Division Two of the NCL – with a 48-4 win over relegated Hull Dockers.

The visitors arrived with only 15 players and were made to work hard by a Celtic side who had won 22-12 in Hull earlier in the season.

Dewsbury inflicted a sixth successive defeat on their opponents despite falling behind to a first-minute try by Kai Bartlett.

The hosts then went on to duly dominate with a Callum Wilkins brace and tries by Billy Yarrow, Casey Canterbury, Alex Wightman, Nathan Waring, Drew Judge-Clarke, Dom Senior and Joe Mitchell, plus six Jordan Hirst goals.

Celtic travel to Normanton Knights this Saturday.

Table-toppers Siddal proved too good for relegated Dewsbury Moor Maroons in the Premier Division as they posted a 36-11 win.

The Halifax side, who have gone six games without defeat, completed the double after the 38-6 home win over Moor with a Mason Scott brace, a try and six goals for Jacob Rushworth and touchdowns from Michael Holmes, Declan Knapping and Joe Lewis.

The Maroons, who have not won any of their last six fixtures, had gone in front through a Felix Ellis try and were only 18-10 adrift at half-time courtesy of Aiden Ineson’s try and Bradley Foster’s conversion.

But the hosts were 30-10 behind before they closed their scoring for the season with a Foster field goal on 54 minutes.

Shaw Cross Sharks stayed in fifth place in Division One after losing a close contest 12-8 at home to second-placed Heworth.

Both sides scored two tries but the Sharks were unable to improve either of their touchdowns, by Ben Land and Max Sheard, in each case from wide out.

The Villagers, who had prevailed 24-18 in York, were 8-6 behind when the hosts’ Harrison Sutcliffe and the visitors’ Harley Axe were red-carded following an altercation seven minutes from time.

With four minutes left George Elliott, who had improved Harrison Briggs’ first-half try, nipped over, Jack Sadler improving to seal an eighth successive win and maintain the pressure on pacesetters Wigan St Judes. And, after that score, Sharks’ coach Matt Bramald was sent-off for alleged dissent.

The Sharks are at home to Oldham St Annes this Saturday.