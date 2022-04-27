National Conference League round-up: Injury-hit Thornhill Trojans miss opportunity but Maroons win Dewsbury derby

But it turned out to be another tough game for a depleted Thornhill squad as they went down 44-6.

The final score did not tell the full tale as there was little between the teams in the first half with Rochdale only 12-6 ahead at the break.

Mayfield scored first, but the Trojans were level on 18 minutes when Jordan Lowther went over the line and man of the match Joel Gibson added a successful conversion.

Another converted try gave the hosts the edge at the interval and they quickly added to their lead in the second half with great play around the ruck area.

Thornhill fought for their game, but were plagued by injuries and they finished well beaten.

The Trojans’ frustrations were perhaps characterised by Jordan Ward who was sin-binned.

They will be looking for an improvement when back at home this Saturday, against Siddal.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons went on to win convincingly against Dewsbury Celtic, but the two local rivals were locked together at 8-8 at half-time of their Division Two game.

The Maroons upped the tempo in the second period to run out 30-12 winners.

Joseph Berry, George Croisdale (twice) and Tobias Richardson scored the decisive tries, with Aiden Ineson, who had improved James Samme’s opener, landing his fifth goal.

Celtic, for who Mike Foulston had bagged a brace in the first half, were thereafter limited to a Nathan Waring touchdown.

This Saturday sees Moor host Hunslet Warriors while Celtic are also at home to Normanton Knights.

Promotion-chasing Shaw Cross Sharks swept to a 56-22 Division Three victory over Millom and had the points sewn up early as they opened up a 30-0 lead by the half-hour.

Callum Barker grabbed a hat-trick of tries in the impressive victory, there was a brace for Josh Frain and Dec Tomlinson chipped in with a try plus eight goals.

Brad Baines, Tennyson Neagle, Brandon Bates and Sam Akadaire also crossed, while Millom posted tries by Jonty Peters (two), Rio McQuiston and Kian Macpherson, plus three Jack Newbegin conversions.

The Sharks stand in third place in the table with five wins and two losses so far and now face their biggest test when away to unbeaten leaders East Leeds this Saturday.

Batley Boys, were involved in a close game with Seaton Rangers, but lost 24-12.

Defences were on top in a first half that saw Rangers 6-0 up after scoring the only try through Jon Carl Bryan.

Batley levelled as Ryan Leadbeater improved his own score two minutes after the break.

But Seaton went on to prevail thanks to a Gary Taylor brace and a Luke Crossman try, supported by four Dom Smallwood goals. The Boys, who had Thomas Riley sin-binned for dissent on 62 minutes, recorded a last-minute try by Ryan Crossley which Leadbeater improved.