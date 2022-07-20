National Conference League round-up: Dewsbury Celtic end leaders’ 13-match unbeaten run

After an indifferent start to the season, Celtic have won their last five matches and could yet force their way into the play-offs.

Heworth led 12-6 at half-time, thanks to tries by Liam Watling and George Elliott, with Ben Dyson-Dent and Jay Ogilvie landing the goals, but Celtic gained revenge for their 54-18 hammering in York with touchdowns for Harry Copley, Adam Egan and Charlie Heaton, who kicked two goals.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Dewsbury Moor Maroons came from 22-6 down to draw 22-22 with fifth-placed Clock Face Miners.

Harry Copley was a try scorer in Dewsbury Celtic's win over National Conference Division Two leaders Heworth.

They earned a point with tries by Aaron James, Louie Walker and Jay Scriven-Heywood plus two goals from Walker, who had also improved James Samme’s opening try.

A ninth successive defeat saw Thornhill Trojans drop to the bottom of the Premier Division table.

They are now below Egremont Rangers after losing 52-12 to them.

Rangers themselves came into the game on a 12-match losing run and had lost the sides’ previous meeting this season, 14-12. But Thornhill only had a squad of 15 on the day and in the heat it was no surprise that they would eventually fold.

Egremont struck first with unconverted tries by Billy Thompson, Matt Hutchins and Sean Mumberson before Joss Ratcliffe put the first points on the board for the Trojans.

George Woodcock converted, but the hosts went in at the break 18-6 ahead, Thompson improving Tom Horner’s score.

Thornhill’s Luke Haigh was sin-binned in the second half for a professional foul and, by the time he returned, Rangers had added tries by JP Brocklebank, Jake McBride and Matty Bewsher.