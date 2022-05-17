The Dewsbury side produced an improved performance to win 37-18 at Hunslet Warriors.

They saw an early 10-0 lead turned into a 12-10 deficit, but took charge to go 24-12 up when Paul Foulstone grabbed his second try and Jack Kelly and Charlie Heaton nipped over.

The Warriors pegged Celtic back to six points when Liam Brown notched his second try and Liam Gaunt kicked his third conversion. But Celtic secured victory as Joe Mitchell and Kelly grabbed their second tries.

Charlie Heaton converted both in a four-goal contribution and, between-times, landed a drop-goal.

Jake Corney had opened Hunslet’s account.

Celtic now face a trip to play Heworth this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons are only a point clear of the drop zone after losing 44-16 at Normanton Knights despite scoring first through Connor Cavachan.

The Knights forged a 34-6 lead with a Connor Wilson brace and tries by Charlie Barker, Stuart Biscomb, Jason Crookes and Liam Sheridan.

Bradley Adams and, deep into injury-time, Jack Clarkson hit back for the Maroons, Bradley Foster adding his second goal.

Those tries, however, were separated by touchdowns for Normanton’s Luke Molloy and Kieran Hinchcliffe, with Barker booting his sixth goal.

Moor next face Barrow Island at home this Saturday.

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped from second to sixth in Division Three following a 38-10 defeat to Seaton Rangers.

Despite being the better side for much of the opening period, the Sharks trailed 14-0 at the break, having shipped tries by Grant Reid and Ryan Heron.

Evan Nicholson, JJ Key and Ellis Nixon added touchdowns on the restart, before Brad Baines and Zac Parkinson crossed for the visitors in the last five minutes with Declan Tomlinson kicking a conversion.

Rangers, though, had the last word with a try in the closing seconds for Jordan Pitts, Dom Smallwood adding his seventh goal.

Shaw Cross are at home to Drighlington this Saturday.

Batley Boys were only six points ahead at bottom of the table Eastmoor Dragons with 10 minutes remaining, but posted late tries by Ryan Leadbeater and Josh Scrutton, with Leadbeater adding his fourth goal, to run out 32-16 winners.

Josh Richter, Dillon Rhodes, William Brooke and Leadbeater had established the Boys’ lead, while the Dragons missed out despite tries by Jacob Lord, Zak Burnside and Shaun Upson, two of which Jordan Walker improved.