Tries in the first four minutes by Nathan Wright and Brad Baines, with Dec Tomlinson booting the first of his two goals gave them a quickfire 10-0 lead.

Drig hit back through Kieron Roche and Tom Pickles, the former adding a goal, but between-times Wright’s second try earned the Sharks a 14-10 interval advantage.

Tomlinson and Tenneson Neagle crossed for the hosts for a 24-10 lead by the 64th minute and that proved to be enough, despite Lucas Hallas hitting back for the visitors and Roche adding the extras.

Shaw Cross Sharks and Batley Boys were both in action in Division Three of the National Conference League.

Elsewhere in Division Three, Batley Boys went down 34-6 to Waterhead Warriors.

They were 34-0 behind before Bradley Hyatt crossed in the closing quarter and Lewis Martin improved.

The Oldham outfit had controlled matters through a Mason Young brace, a try and two goals for Jenson Hamilton and touchdowns to Ciaran Dean, Matthew Holland, Mitchell Birch and Danny Bridge.

Jon Fitzgerald added a conversion while Holland was sin-binned early in the second half for a crusher tackle and, in the last six minutes, Dale Lowe was yellow-carded (careless foul play), while Hamilton was sent off for alleged punching.

Batley lost Ryan Crossley to the sin-bin in the first half for dissent.

Dewsbury Celtic let an 18-6 lead slip as they lost 54-18 to promotion-chasing Heworth in Division Two.

Tries by Gareth Watson, Liam Watling (his second), and a brace apiece for Liam Richmond and Fergus Chapman began the big fightback for Heworth.

George Elliott scored a try and a conversion, Ben Dyson-Dent and Jack Earl popped in and Jay Ogilvie slammed six goals.

Celtic had led through a try and three conversions by Charlie Heaton and touchdowns for Mike Foulstone and Harry Copley.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons went down 40-16 to new Division Two leaders Barrow Island.

The Island recovered from an early Ash Boddy try to lead 18-6 at the break, thanks to tries by Ian Irvine, Aidan Wright and Nathan Sneesby.