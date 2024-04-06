Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bulldogs are yet to get off the mark in this season’s Championship with last Friday’s 24-4 defeat at their Heavy Woollen rivals following on from the opening round loss at home to Featherstone Rovers.

And Moxon admitted Liam Finn’s side is packed with “quality” following the signings of Gareth Widdop and Greg Eden, among others.

He said: “I am worried about Fax because I know the quality they have got and the money they have spent to recruit players. They have fetched in some quality individuals. Even without the marquee signings they are still a very good side and one we respect and one we have had some good contests with over the last few years. I am sure this week won’t be any different.

Brandon Moore, pictured scoring a try against Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup, returns to The Shay on Sunday with Batley Bulldogs to face his old club Halifax Panthers. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

“But we can’t control what they do. All we can do is control what we do. We can be a whole lot better with the ball in hand. Our edge D against Dewsbury was a bit fractured at times, which is unusual. That right edge in particular got done a few times and that’s been solid for the last two or three years.

“We clearly got frustrated in the second half and lost our discipline and tried too hard. I can’t question the effort and commitment as that wasn’t lacking. The game just got away from us, we tried too hard and lost our composure. The wheels started wobbling and then they came off.

“The result was really disappointing but there were some positives. I am sure it was just a bad day at the office and we can put it right on Sunday.”

The last time the two sides met was in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley last August in which Fax hung on to win 12-10, with Brandon Moore, now at Batley, scoring the Panthers’ only try.

Moxon said: “That’s last year’s news now. It is all about this year and about us needing to get our first two points on that league ladder and that will take a little bit of pressure off all of us.