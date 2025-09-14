Dewsbury Rams' head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

There were mixed emotions for Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March after his side achieved the main goal of finishing in League 1’s top four thanks to last weekend’s thrilling win at Rochdale Hornets.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams’ 36-32 success at the Crown Oil Arena ensured a fourth victory in their last five games of the 2025 season to finish only behind North Wales Crusaders, Workington Town and Swinton Lions, in what has been a highly competitive league.

However, due to the restructure of rugby league in England from 2026, the end of season Super 8s - where the bottom four of the Championship would face off against the top four in League 1 - were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March said: “We spoke about Rochdale and Midlands embarrassing us the last time we played them both and we wanted to put a few things right. And we did that in both games.

“It was a tough game at Rochdale but I thought the attitude of the players for the majority of the game was first class. We came out with a win and it was a pleasing way to finish the season, and to make our goal of finishing in the top four.

“But I wanted to see how far this team has come. Over the last six weeks we have found a bit of form and belief. It is disappointing that we aren’t going to get a crack at the Championship sides and see how far we have come.

“We set out to make the four, and we did. To me, if we hadn’t, it would have been a disappointing end to the season. Now we can rebuild ready for next year and let’s see what the format is going to look like.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he thought his in-form side would have challenged the Championship’s bottom four, March replied:

“I’d like to think so. We are not on the biggest budget but we play with some pride. I think we could have tested ourselves against the bottom four.”

Dewsbury’s 2025 season ended on Tuesday when the group trained together for the final time.

March said: “We enjoyed each other’s company one last time. Players will be off now until mid-November, depending on the start of the new season.

“But it is all-go for me. There are probably four or five spaces left in the squad. We need to make sure that we are ready to go for 2026.”