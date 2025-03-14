Matt Garside: No game this weekend gives Dewsbury Rams chance for ‘invaluable learning’
That is the view of assistant-player coach Matt Garside, who watched on as Dewsbury recorded their first league win of the season at Goole Vikings last Sunday.
“It was massively important for us to tick that off,” Garside, who has missed the start of the season with an elbow injury, said. “It wasn’t won in great style but we showed a lot of determination to get the job done and that will help us out with our progression over the next few games.”
He added: “As a group we have addressed a few issues which we couldn’t afford to make again. Standards are built through the week and we all have a job to do, and, before the Goole game, we certainly reminded each other of how important working hard for each other is.
“Groups thrive on confidence so this puts us in a good position before a weekend away from rugby and a big run up to a difficult game at Swinton.”
Asked if it was frustrating the side aren’t able to immediately build on the win at Goole with another game this weekend, Garside responded:
“It is what it is. If we plan our sessions accordingly and buy into that as a group, we can certainly make it work.
“We still have a lot of learning to do, so time on the training field is invaluable.”
And the week off means it is another week closer for Garside’s return to action.
“It’s a good chance for me to get some contact and efforts into me,” he revealed. “I wasn’t able to do a great deal other than run for a few weeks as I was fairly sore but I’ll be getting a cortisone shot during the week so I’ll be up for selection for Swinton away.”
On the injury he added: “It jumped out at me out of nowhere really after the Moor game surprisingly. It’s been good to get some answers and I’m happy I don’t need any surgery.