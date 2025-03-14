Matt Garside watched on as Dewsbury Rams recorded their first league win of the season at Goole Vikings. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams might not have a game to play this coming weekend, but the free week will give Paul March’s men a chance for some “invaluable” time on the training field.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the view of assistant-player coach Matt Garside, who watched on as Dewsbury recorded their first league win of the season at Goole Vikings last Sunday.

“It was massively important for us to tick that off,” Garside, who has missed the start of the season with an elbow injury, said. “It wasn’t won in great style but we showed a lot of determination to get the job done and that will help us out with our progression over the next few games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As a group we have addressed a few issues which we couldn’t afford to make again. Standards are built through the week and we all have a job to do, and, before the Goole game, we certainly reminded each other of how important working hard for each other is.

“Groups thrive on confidence so this puts us in a good position before a weekend away from rugby and a big run up to a difficult game at Swinton.”

Asked if it was frustrating the side aren’t able to immediately build on the win at Goole with another game this weekend, Garside responded:

“It is what it is. If we plan our sessions accordingly and buy into that as a group, we can certainly make it work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still have a lot of learning to do, so time on the training field is invaluable.”

And the week off means it is another week closer for Garside’s return to action.

“It’s a good chance for me to get some contact and efforts into me,” he revealed. “I wasn’t able to do a great deal other than run for a few weeks as I was fairly sore but I’ll be getting a cortisone shot during the week so I’ll be up for selection for Swinton away.”

On the injury he added: “It jumped out at me out of nowhere really after the Moor game surprisingly. It’s been good to get some answers and I’m happy I don’t need any surgery.

“I’m here to play as much rugby as I can so it’s frustrating to be kept off the field for any period of time but this has come at a really tricky part of our season.”