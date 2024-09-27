Matt Garside: Dewsbury Rams skipper wanting ‘confidence’ and ‘ability’ on show in final game of ‘dreadful’ season against play-off chasing Sheffield Eagles
The Rams host play-off chasing Sheffield Eagles at FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, September 29 (kick off 3pm).
The Eagles currently occupy the final play-off spot and will confirm their top six status with victory against a Dewsbury side which only has one win to their name all season.
“It’s another tough game at home,” Garside, a former Eagles player, told the Reporter Series. “They need to come and put in a performance to solidify where they want to finish and they’ve been doing it tough in recent weeks.
“I know some of the boys there and they are wanting to put their best foot forward and move on into the play-offs in good stead. They’ll be coming to us full of confidence and wanting to put us to the sword but we will be doing our best to see where we can break them down.”
He added: “It’s our last week as a group so we need to take some spirit into this final game and perform as well as we can do.
“It’s been a dreadful season for us so we need to take as many positives as we can. There are a lot of boys moving on.
“It’s the last time, as a group, we’ll all be pulling on a Dewsbury jersey, so we need to go out there with as much confidence and try and show our ability against a good Sheffield team.”
Garside should be available for selection having missed the last two rounds with an ankle injury.
He said: “I have had a couple of weeks off feet, with a bit of light loading. I have had the boots back on in training this week so hopefully I can get through unscathed. I am pretty confident that I’m going to play.
“We have had a few injuries recently and got a couple of bans. But we will put an 18 together and try to make it a tough day for them.”
