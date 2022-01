Tries from Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore and Joe Arundel gave Panthers the advantage at the interval but they could muster only a Joe Keyes penalty after the break.

Batley's solitary score of the first half came from Johnny Campbell's touchdown but they raced to victory on the resumption thanks to tries from Luke Hooley, Perry Whiteley, Michael Ward and Alistair Leak. Tom Gilmore ended the game with five goals.