Maroons relegated after heavy defeat at Wests

Dewsbury Moor’s relegation from the National Conference Premier Division was confirmed by Saturday’s 56-6 loss at West Bowling.

The Maroons, who join Leigh Miners Rangers in falling through the trapdoor, had no answer to Bowling who go second in the table, courtesy of Rochdale Mayfield’s win over West Hull.

That latter result, in addition to giving Bowling the chance to ease ahead of West Hull on points’ difference, means that the Moor are unable to overhaul Mayfield in their bid to get out of the bottom three, even in the unlikely event of them winning all four of their remaining matches.

Wests were 22-0 ahead at the break, thanks to tries by Lewis Camden, Lewis Taylor, Oliver Bartle and Josh Lynam, with Charlie Barrett adding the first three of his seven goals.

Dewsbury Moor's James Samme was red-carded in the loss to West Bowling. Pic: Jim Fitton

The Moor lost James Samme 12 minutes after the restart, red-carded for an alleged late hit, and Bowling went on to post touchdowns through Chris Cullimore, Danny Halmshaw, Camden, Taylor, and, emulating that duo with a late brace, Nath Light, with Camden improving the last score.

Felix Ellis grabbed a late consolation try for Dewsbury, Brad Foster improving, before Wests had Lewis Magson yellow- carded for tripping.

In Division One, Shaw Cross Sharks suffered a 30-6 home loss to Stanningley.

The visitors led 14-0 at the break and were 20-0 ahead seven minutes after the restart, courtesy of tries by Dean Parker, Connor Aveyard (twice, on his way to a hat- trick) and Adam Butterill.

The Sharks hit back with 13 minutes remaining, Evan Stephenson converting his own score. But Stanningley closed in style with touchdowns by Kai Simpson and Aveyard, with Tom Flannery firing his third goal to help his side leapfrog Shaw Cross into fourth spot.

Dewsbury Celtic remain second in Division Two thanks to their convincing 32-6 triumph over fourth-placed Clock Face Miners.

Celtic recorded their fifth successive win having eased to a 14-0 interval lead with tries by Jordan Hirst, Billy Yarrow and Joe Mitchell, with Hirst hoisting the first of his four goals.

The Miners made the most of the sin-binning of Dewsbury’s Dane Windrow when Jack Highcock crossed on the hour and Lewis Geraghty added the extras.

But Celtic had the better of the closing quarter with unanswered tries for Casey Canterbury, Yarrow and Hirst.